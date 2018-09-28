Image caption Julian Cole, who was a talented athlete and footballer, needs 24-hour care

Four police officers involved in an incident that left a student needing 24-hour care will face misconduct charges.

Julian Cole was left paralysed and brain-damaged after a scuffle involving bouncers and police outside the former Elements nightclub in Bedford in 2013.

Last year, the CPS decided the officers should not face criminal charges.

Sgt Andrew Withey and PCs Hannah Ross, Nicholas Oates and Sanjeev Kalyon will appear before a panel on 8 October.

At a preliminary hearing at Wyboston Lakes, a lawyer for one of the officers argued that the misconduct accusations should be dismissed due to the length of time it had taken to get to a hearing and the delay in publishing the Independent Office for Police Conduct's report.

Sports science student Mr Cole suffered a broken neck and severe spinal cord injuries following the incident.