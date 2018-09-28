Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found with stab wounds at a flat in St Mary's Street, Bedford

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was fatally stabbed in Bedford.

The victim was found with stab wounds at a flat in St Mary's Street shortly after 02:00 BST on Friday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man found with knife injuries in nearby Cauldwell Street received treatment at hospital and was arrested.

Bedfordshire Police said the force was "following a number of lines of enquiry".

Det Insp Dani Bailey said: "We are working to piece together the events leading up to this incident, which has sadly resulted in a man dying.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry, however any information from members of the public that could help us to establish the facts could be vital.

"I would urge anyone in the area at the time who may have helpful information to get in touch."

Road closures are in place in Bedford town centre, and severe disruption is expected.

Bedford Free School in Cauldwell Street has announced it will be closed all day on Friday and Bedford College said its Cauldwell Street Campus is currently closed.