Image copyright Buckinghamshrie Fire & Rescue Image caption A make-up mirror had been left on the table

Firefighters are warning people not to put mirrors and other glass objects in direct sunshine, after a house fire.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said sunlight poured on to a mirror which reflected light on to clothing draped on a chair, starting the blaze.

Smoke alarms alerted the homeowners to the fire at Church Close, Maids Moreton at about 08:30 BST on Tuesday.

The fire, which was confined to the living room, was extinguished soon after.

Image copyright Google Image caption Watch commander Mike Downard said the fire remained confined to the living room because internal doors and windows were closed

Watch commander Mike Downard said: "We want to remind people of the dangers of leaving any mirrors or glass objects in direct sunlight, and also to check you have working smoke alarms which you test regularly.

"It is also important to remember that simple steps such as closing internal doors, and shutting windows when possible can help prevent fire spreading and minimise damage in the event of a fire."