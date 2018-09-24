Luton street brawl: Three more men charged
Three more people have been charged in connection with a street brawl in Luton.
Police were called to reports of "men fighting with weapons" in Saxon Road at 16:50 GMT on 16 September.
Several people were injured in the incident and a 15-year-old boy remains in a critical but stable condition.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder, causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
A 43-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. A 23-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder.
All three, who are from the town, have been remanded in custody.
A 36-year-old man from Luton was charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon on Friday.