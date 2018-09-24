Beds, Herts & Bucks

Luton street brawl: Three more men charged

  • 24 September 2018
Saxon Road
Image caption Seven people were taken to hospital following the brawl in Saxon Road, Luton, on 16 September

Three more people have been charged in connection with a street brawl in Luton.

Police were called to reports of "men fighting with weapons" in Saxon Road at 16:50 GMT on 16 September.

Several people were injured in the incident and a 15-year-old boy remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder, causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. A 23-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder.

All three, who are from the town, have been remanded in custody.

A 36-year-old man from Luton was charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon on Friday.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites