A talented Irish banjo player was killed by a hit-and-run driver who had taken drugs, a court has been told.

Pedestrian William Corrigan, 38, from Bedford, was hit by the speeding car in Needwood Road in the town at about 14:10 GMT on 28 February.

Carl Lawrence, 38, from Bedford, denies causing death by careless driving when unfit through drugs - despite having cocaine and cannabis in his system.

But he has admitted causing death by careless driving.

Luton Crown Court heard Mr Corrigan, originally from Birr in County Offaly, was struck by a Vauxhall Meriva driven by Mr Lawrence, who then drove off.

Mr Corrigan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutor Isabel Delamare told the court Mr Lawrence was driving on Needwood Road without due care and attention, and was driving too fast for the 30mph limit and the conditions when he hit Mr Corrigan.

She alleged he returned to the scene before driving into Kershope Close, where he was seen to buy drugs.

Ms Delamare said: "There is no issue that Carl Lawrence was driving the motor vehicle and that his careless driving caused death of William Corrigan. He has pleaded guilty to that.

"The issue is 'Was he was unfit through drugs?'"

Positive drug test

The court heard Mr Lawrence had been driving his former partner's car without permission and, when arrested, told police: "I think I hit someone. I thought it was a dog. I was about to call and hand myself in."

He tested negative for alcohol but positive for cocaine and cannabis.

The prosecutor said that between 13:17 and 13:52 GMT Lawrence had been tested positive for cocaine at the Path to Recovery Centre in Bedford.

In a defence case statement, he said he later tested positive for cocaine at the police station because he took drugs at some point after the collision.

Lawrence's former girlfriend Nicola Harrall told the jury: "He told me he was on his way to pick up drugs when he had the accident."

The trial continues.