Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Officers have been combing the yard at a farm in the hamlet of Charlton about a mile from Gosmore.

Police and sniffer dogs have been searching a Hertfordshire farmyard in the hunt for a farmer who has been missing for more than three months.

William Taylor was last seen at his farmhouse in Gosmore, near Hitchin, on 3 June.

Officers have been combing the yard at Mill Farm in the hamlet of Charlton, about a mile from Gosmore.

On Wednesday four people, all from Hitchin, were arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption William Taylor was last seen at his farmhouse on 3 June

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The search is taking place about a mile from Mr Taylor's farm

The men, aged 18, 22 and 53, and a 52-year-old woman were also being held on suspicion of arson, conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to commit arson.

The arson charges were in connection with a vehicle fire at Mr Taylor's home which was reported to police on 27 May.

All four have since been bailed.

Hertfordshire Police said Mr Taylor's body has not been found despite extensive searches around his cattle and cereal farm.

Before the arrests, the force said they were still talking to those closest to him to build up a picture of what was going on in his life at the time he disappeared.

Officers carried out an "extensive search" of land within a 1.7km (one mile) radius of Mr Taylor's farm.

He was last seen wearing a pale blue shirt, jeans and black wellies, and may have been wearing a navy-blue boiler suit.

A friend who was staying with Mr Taylor, whose 70th birthday has recently passed, reported him missing on 4 June.