Image copyright TOM MCCUSKER/Rhodri Tippett Image caption The original "give peas a chance" graffiti has been replaced with "give Helch a break!!!"

A petition has called for a "comforting" piece of road graffiti on the M25 to be reinstated and protected.

A bridge between junctions 16 and 17 in Buckinghamshire daubed with the words "give peas a chance" signalled to many drivers they were nearly home.

Road users say it was "an iconic part of modern British history" but has been replaced by "give Helch a break!!!".

A petition, signed by nearly 2,000, has asked for a "protection order" for the bridge and original message.

The bridge is owned by Network Rail, which said it did not removed the original graffiti.

It is not known who or what "Helch" is.

Image copyright Tom McCusker Image caption The original "give peas a chance" graffiti signalled to many drivers they were nearly home

Any member of the public can apply for a building to be listed and these are then reviewed by Historic England.

Historic England will make a recommendation to the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Arts, Heritage and Tourism, who makes the final decision.

Local authorities can also compile their own list of buildings with historic significance in their area.

The petition, directed to Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Michael Ellis MP, said the original slogan had been emblazoned on the bridge for more than two decades and had now been "defaced".

"Peas" was reportedly the name of a London graffiti artist who daubed his name on the M25's only Edwardian bridge, near Denham.

Image copyright Gareth Jones Image caption The graffiti was changed to "Helch a chance", but has been further changed to "give Helch a break!!!"

The words "give" and "a chance" were added later, with the amended graffiti thought to refer to his frequent arrests, according to an historic building report by Oxford Archaeology.

A Facebook group to celebrate the graffiti has nearly 8,000 followers and its administrator said the bridge was a "sign of being nearly home. It's a sign of family".

The words "give peas" were removed on Sunday, replaced by "Helch" on Monday and on Wednesday the whole wording was changed to "give Helch a break!!!".