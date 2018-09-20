Image copyright Google Image caption The child died in Narbeth Drive in April 2016

A woman has been charged over the death of a six-month-old baby more than two years ago.

Ravinder Deol, 34, of Narbeth Drive, Aylesbury, has been accused of causing the death of Ravneet Deol, of Narbeth Drive, on 3 April 2016.

She is due to appear at Wycombe Magistrates Court on 19 October.

A 33-year-old man from Aylesbury, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without any further action.