Aylesbury woman charged with baby's manslaughter
- 20 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been charged over the death of a six-month-old baby more than two years ago.
Ravinder Deol, 34, of Narbeth Drive, Aylesbury, has been accused of causing the death of Ravneet Deol, of Narbeth Drive, on 3 April 2016.
She is due to appear at Wycombe Magistrates Court on 19 October.
A 33-year-old man from Aylesbury, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without any further action.