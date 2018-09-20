Beds, Herts & Bucks

Aylesbury woman charged with baby's manslaughter

  • 20 September 2018
Narbeth Drive Image copyright Google
Image caption The child died in Narbeth Drive in April 2016

A woman has been charged over the death of a six-month-old baby more than two years ago.

Ravinder Deol, 34, of Narbeth Drive, Aylesbury, has been accused of causing the death of Ravneet Deol, of Narbeth Drive, on 3 April 2016.

She is due to appear at Wycombe Magistrates Court on 19 October.

A 33-year-old man from Aylesbury, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without any further action.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites