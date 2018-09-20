Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Cemeren Yilmaz, 16, suffered stab wounds and other injuries

Four people, including three boys, aged 15, have been charged with murdering a 16-year-old who was fatally stabbed in the street.

Cemeren Yilmaz, of Roman Paddock, Harrold, suffered knife wounds and other injuries in Ashmead Road, Bedford, on Sunday night.

Aaron Miller, 19, of Tavistock Street, Bedford, and three boys, who cannot be named, are accused of murder.

They are due before magistrates later, police said.

A 40-year-old man from Bedford arrested earlier has been released by police and told he will face no further action.

Another man, aged 19 and also from the town, will face no further action in terms of the murder inquiry, but remains under investigation over drug offences.

Image caption A forensic team carried out an investigation at the scene

Cemeren, known as Cem, who died in hospital on Monday, was a "lovely and popular boy", his family said.

"Cem was a much-loved son, grandson and brother. It is a very sad loss for us as a family and we are heartbroken at his death," the said in a statement.