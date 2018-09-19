Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Cemeren Yilmaz, 16, suffered stab wounds and other injuries

Two more arrests have been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy, police have said.

Cemeren Yilmaz, of Roman Paddock, Harrold, suffered stab wounds and other injuries in Ashmead Road, Bedford, at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital but died in hospital on Monday.

A 40-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both from Bedford, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, taking the number of arrests to six.

Two 19-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys, all from Bedford, already arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody.

The family of Cemeren, known as Cem, have paid tribute to their "lovely and popular boy".

In a statement, they said: "Cem was a much loved son, grandson and brother. It is a very sad loss for us as a family and we are heartbroken at his death.

Image caption A forensic team has been examining the scene

"He was a lovely and popular boy and had his whole life ahead of him."

Police have since increased patrols in the area and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Det Chief Insp Michael Branston said: "Our hearts go out to Cem's family at this incredibly difficult time. We are absolutely determined to bring those responsible for this shocking attack to justice.

"While we are piecing together the information about what happened, we are really keen to hear from Cem's friends about the background to this appalling incident."