Image copyright Geograph/Neil Theasby Image caption Milton Keynes Council is applying for European City of Sport 2020 status

A council is to bid to become European City of Sport in 2020 a year after the UK is due to leave the European Union.

Milton Keynes Council has agreed to spend up to £150,000 bidding for the title.

The status will not mean any EU money coming to MK but the council hopes it will encourage the city to become a healthier place to live and work.

But the hung council's Conservative group said the cash "could be better used to fund grassroots sport in MK".

Some £20,000 will be spent on the initial application, which will include £15,000 on hospitality and flights for delegates from Europe.

If successful, a further £130,000 will be used to set up the project and manage grants to local groups.

Other cities that have held the status include Bristol and Stoke-on-Trent.

Image copyright Geograph/Graham Hogg Image caption MK Dons play in League Two

The idea for the bid for was put forward by the council's controlling Labour group, whose leader Moriah Priestly denied it was a waste of money.

"The return on investment would be both a net gain from a social and health perspective as well as financially," she said.

Mrs Priestly said discussions had already taken place with the Lawn Tennis Association and Sport England.

Image copyright Geograph/Steven Haslington Image caption Xscape in Milton Keynes offers extreme sports and family leisure activities

Alex Walker, leader of the council's Conservative group, said the title carried little kudos and the Labour group had provided little evidence of financial return.

"To argue the only way we will get investment from national sports bodies is to be the European City of Sport is just wrong and I think it backs up the reality that the arguments for the bid are wafer thin," he said.

Mrs Priestly said the sport status would boost the city's attractiveness and help issues around obesity.

"There's a bigger issue at stake in terms of the health of the city longer term, especially in areas of Milton Keynes where there is deprivation," she added.