Anglian Water has repaired the large water main which burst on Monday afternoon and flooded part of Neath Hill

A clean-up is under way in Milton Keynes after a burst water main flooded homes and blocked roads.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Neath Hill area of Milton Keynes at about 14:20 BST on Monday.

Police said 26 homes were affected while several roads, including H3 Monks Way, were closed.

Anglian Water said the pipe had been repaired, and it would "pick up the tab for any damage".

The emergency services were on the scene until 21:00 BST on Monday as 100 litres (22 gallons) of water per second gushed out of the 18in-wide (46cm) main, with Tower Drive closed from Currier Drive to Broad Arrow Close.

St Monica's Catholic Primary School, in Currier Drive, has been shut on Tuesday after the pipe burst on Lanthorn Close.

Aziz Miah, whose house in Tower Drive was flooded, said water had seeped through the brickwork and damaged flooring.

"It was like a stream coming down," he said. "I'm very frustrated.

"This could have all been avoided if earlier on in the day they [Anglian Water] had a system in place where they could prevent that water from causing more damage.

"All of us residents have suffered because of this horrible incident."

Anglian Water apologised for "any inconvenience".

It said: "As soon as we knew about the burst we attended immediately and isolated the main to stop the water.

"The pipe has now been fixed and we've been working through the night to help those affected.

"We will absolutely put things right and pick up the tab for any damage."