Image copyright MK Council Image caption Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said 26 homes were affected

Roads have been closed and the water supply to homes affected by a burst water main in Milton Keynes.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Neath Hill area of Milton Keynes at about 14:20 BST on Monday.

Milton Keynes Council said 100 litres (176 pints) of water per second were being ejected from the main.

Police said 26 homes had been affected, while roads, including H3 Monks Way, were closed.

St Monica's Catholic Primary School warned it may not be open on Tuesday.

The flooding has blocked off the underpass of the H3 Monks Way while homes have been left with either low water pressure or none at all.

Image copyright Bucks Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Emergency services were called at about 14:20 BST

Image copyright MK Council