Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The fox had been hit by a car in the early hours of the morning and got stuck in the vehicle's grille

A fox that spent more than 12 hours wedged in a car grille had a "miracle" escape, the RSPCA has said.

The animal was hit by a car in Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire, in the early hours of the morning, the charity said.

But the driver thought it had gone straight under the vehicle and it was not until lunchtime that day the animal was found, still alive.

The RSPCA, which was called to rescue it, said it was "astounding".

Animal collection officer Amy Reiter said it was difficult to free the fox due to its distress but the animal was rescued without serious injury.

Image copyright RSCPA Image caption The fox was released with no injuries

She said: "The fox was understandably very frightened and distressed. He didn't want us to go anywhere near him and I couldn't wrap him in a towel due to how he was stuck, so I had to use my grasper to get hold of him.

"I was able to check him over at the scene and, as if by a miracle, he had no serious injuries.

"It's astounding that having been hit and stuck in the grille for around 12 hours the fox was not only still alive, but no worse for wear."

The RSPCA returned the fox to the area of the crash, which happened on 9 September, and it was safely released.