Boy, 16, dies after Bedford street stabbing
- 17 September 2018
A 16-year-old boy has died after being found stabbed in a street, police have said.
He suffered stab wounds and other injuries in Ashmead Road, Bedford, at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.
The teenager, from Bedfordshire, died in hospital on Monday. Police have since increased patrols in the area and appealed for witnesses to contact them.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and remains in custody.