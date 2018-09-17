Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The 16-year-old was stabbed in Ashmead Road on Sunday

A 16-year-old boy has died after being found stabbed in a street, police have said.

He suffered stab wounds and other injuries in Ashmead Road, Bedford, at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.

The teenager, from Bedfordshire, died in hospital on Monday. Police have since increased patrols in the area and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and remains in custody.