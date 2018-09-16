Beds, Herts & Bucks

Luton street brawl leaves several injured

  • 16 September 2018
Seven people are being treated in hospital - one of whom is in a critical condition - after a brawl in Luton, police have said.

The Bedfordshire force tweeted to say officers were called to Saxon Road in the town after receiving reports of a "large number of individuals fighting".

Police said there had been "reports of stab wounds".

Emergency services are at the scene and witnesses are being asked to come forward.

