Luton street brawl leaves several injured
- 16 September 2018
Seven people are being treated in hospital - one of whom is in a critical condition - after a brawl in Luton, police have said.
The Bedfordshire force tweeted to say officers were called to Saxon Road in the town after receiving reports of a "large number of individuals fighting".
Police said there had been "reports of stab wounds".
Emergency services are at the scene and witnesses are being asked to come forward.