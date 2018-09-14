Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Officers discovered £27,000 worth of cocaine and heroin during a raid at Zoan Youngsam's Luton flat

A man has been jailed after a gun, live ammunition and cocaine and heroin worth £27,000 were found in his flat.

Police raided Zoan Youngsam's property in Midland Road, Luton, in February and discovered a handgun and 420 rounds of ammunition hidden under kitchen units.

The 34-year-old admitted possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of a firearm, ammunition and criminal property.

He was jailed for nine-and-a-half years at Luton Crown Court on Thursday.

Det Con Jason Wheeler from Bedfordshire Police said: "I am glad that 420 potentially lethal rounds are off the streets along with a significant quantity of drugs."

The force said it hoped the sentence "sends out a clear message to those involved in gun and gang related criminality".