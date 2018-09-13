Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Mohammed Khalid will serve a minimum of 22 years in jail for the murder

A man has been jailed for murdering a young father during an angry confrontation at his partner's home.

Mohammed Khalid, 27, of no fixed address, was found guilty of stabbing 24-year-old David Molloy to death in Hemel Hempstead on 13 March.

A judge at Luton Crown Court ruled Khalid would serve a minimum term of 22 years for the murder.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, who led the investigation, said she was "pleased with the sentence".

Mr Molloy died after being stabbed through the heart at his on-off partner's home.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption David Molloy was killed following "a commotion" at his partner's home in Hemel Hempstead

He had gone to the property, in Saturn Way, at about 02:10 GMT after receiving a Facebook message saying Khalid was there, the trial heard.

Once he arrived at the address, "a commotion" ensued and the father-of-one was stabbed three times.

Khalid planned to flee to Pakistan after the attack but he was arrested in London two days later as he tried to obtain travel documents. the court was told.

During the trial, the prosecution alleged Khalid "was concerned in the supply of drugs" and it was for that reason he had a "large knife" on him.

Det Insp Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said she hoped the sentencing would provide "some closure" for Mr Molloy's family.

She added: "I know nothing will bring David back but I hope they feel justice has been done for their loved one now the perpetrator of this awful crime has been convicted."