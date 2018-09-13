Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Shane Clarke's conversation with an ambulance call handler was described by police as "horrific"

A man who murdered his partner at her home by stabbing her with a screwdriver 28 times in a "frenzied attack" has been jailed a minimum of 20 years.

Shane Clarke, 52, attacked Joanne Bishop on 29 May before he "callously" left the address in Milton Keynes.

He only called for an ambulance "sometime later" and Ms Bishop, 39, died in hospital four days later.

At Oxford Crown Court, Clarke, of Buckingham Road, Bletchley, admitted murder and was given a life sentence.

Det Insp Stuart Malik, from Thames Valley Police, said when Clarke did eventually call for an ambulance his conversation with the call handler was "horrific".

"He displayed no remorse or care for what he had done," he added.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Bishop was found with 28 stab wounds from a screwdriver at her home in Brent, Tinkers Bridge

Police said Ms Bishop was still alive when she was found at her home with wounds to her torso and back but died in hospital on 2 June.

Mr Malik added: "Clarke is violent man who rightly deserves the sentence that has been passed today.

"Joanne's family have shown great strength throughout the investigation and my thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time."