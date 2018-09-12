Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Andrew Mason, 31, died after being stabbed in a communal area of a block of flats on 16 June

A man who is accused of stabbing a man to death at a block of flats has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Andrew Mason, 31, died after being stabbed in a communal area of a block of flats in Ley Walk in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, on 16 June.

Matthew Fathers, 30, denied the charge at St Albans Crown Court, via video link.

Mr Fathers, of Little Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, has been remanded in custody.

He is due to stand trial on 6 December.

Another man, Darryl Daley, 46, of Moss Green, Welwyn Garden City, has been charged with attempted robbery but has yet to enter a plea.