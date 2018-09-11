Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Lorna Myers died at the scene in Wood White Drive

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman and attempted murder of a teenager in Buckinghamshire.

Malo Myers, 32, of Wycliffe End, Aylesbury, was due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court.

Thames Valley Police were called to Wood White Drive in Aylesbury on Saturday 7 July this year.

A woman was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Lorna Myers, 54, from Aylesbury, police said.

A post-mortem examination established the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

A 14-year-old boy, also stabbed during the incident, was treated in hospital and later discharged.