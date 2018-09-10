Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Five new houses belonging to McCarthy and Stone were destroyed

A builder has denied ripping apart five new-build homes with a digger causing £4m of damage.

Daniel Neagu, 30, of Athelstone Road in Harrow, north-west London pleaded not guilty at St Albans Crown Court of causing criminal damage.

He is accused of damaging homes at the McCarthy & Stone retirement home complex in Ermine Street, Buntingford in Hertfordshire on 11 August.

Mr Neagu was remanded in custody ahead of a trial next February.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption The homes were part of a retirement complex