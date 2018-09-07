Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Police said Nelson Smith was identified after being captured on a motion sensitive camera in the victim's home

A burglar, who was captured on a motion camera, robbing a house, has been jailed for three years.

Bedfordshire Police said he was identified by an officer, after he stole numerous items from a house in Colmworth, near Bedford, in April.

Nelson Smith, 41, of London End, in nearby Milton Ernest, was found guilty of burglary at Luton Crown Court.

The homeowner told officers the incident was "truly upsetting" as he had searched "nearly every room".

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Nelson Smith, 41, was jailed for three years at Luton Crown Court

"Nearly every room had been searched. Drawers had been emptied out, cupboards searched and mattresses searched under," the victim told police.

"Pillow cases had been taken from the beds. This incident has been truly upsetting."

Officers said Smith, managed to get into the house by throwing a plant pot through the kitchen window.

He stole electronic items, coins including foreign currency, more than 60 pieces of jewellery, including a gold watch, and other items that belonged to the victims' late parents.

He was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.