Image caption In total seven people were arrested for drugs offences

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after a series of morning raids involving more than 50 officers.

Fourteen properties were searched in Luton, Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Eggington, Gamlingay and London.

Heroin was found along with cash, drug paraphernalia and "other items", police said.

The operation followed complaints from residents about drug dealing in their towns and villages.

Image caption The police raids started at about 06:00 BST in a number of locations across Bedfordshire

One man aged 32, two men aged 29, one man aged 23, two men aged 21 and a teenage boy aged 14, were all arrested.

Det Insp Justin Dipper said: "Illegal drugs will not be tolerated in Bedfordshire and we will always take a strong stance to disrupt those suspected of being involved in such crime.

"Drugs underpin a wide range of criminality, which is why it is so important we take action to address their supply.

"Communities across Bedfordshire should be reassured by today's police action and have confidence that the force will work proactively to tackle the problem."