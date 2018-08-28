Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption David Molloy suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart, the court heard

A man has been convicted of murdering a man who spent an evening with his "on-off" partner.

Mohammed Khalid stabbed David Molloy, 24, in Hemel Hempstead on 13 March.

Khalid, of no fixed address, planned to flee to Pakistan but was arrested in London as he tried to obtain travel documents two days later.

The 27-year-old was found guilty of murder at Luton Crown Court and will be sentenced on 13 September. Three others were cleared of assisting an offender.

Mr Molloy had gone to his partner's home in Saturn Way at about 02:10 BST after he received a Facebook message that said Khalid was there, the court heard.

Once he arrived at the address, there was "a commotion" and the father-of-one was stabbed three times.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police were called to the scene in Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of 13 March

During the trial, the prosecution alleged Khalid "was concerned in the supply of drugs" and for that reason he had a "large knife" on him.

Khalid, who is known by a number of nicknames including "Naz" and "T", told the court he "didn't mean to hurt him bad".

He said: "I warned him I had a knife. I warned him, but he he was fearless and didn't care.

"I have never been in a situation where someone was trying to kill me. I only did what was necessary to defend myself."

In a statement, Mr Molloy's family said: "We are happy to have justice for David today but no amount of time will ever bring him back. We miss him every day."

Emma Payne, 41 of Eight Acres in Tring, Matthew Eyles, 44, of no fixed address, and Paul Smith, 48, of Hosking Court, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, were cleared of assisting an offender.

Smith was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced on 18 September.