Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened between Little Brickhill and Hockliffe on Sunday

Two women have died in a two-car crash in Buckinghamshire.

The collision between the Peugeot 206 and a red Ford Fiesta happened on the A5 between Little Brickhill and Hockliffe at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.

The drivers of both cars - a 36-year-old woman and a 53-year-old woman - died at the scene, police said.

A spokesperson for Buckinghamshire Police appealed for any witnesses to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.