Image caption Police said the fight in Verulamium Park happened at about 19:00 BST on Friday

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with grievous bodily harm after an attack in St Albans in which a teenager was stabbed.

The 16-year-old victim was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight between two groups in Verulamium Park on 15 June.

The defendants, who were arrested last week, are due at St Albans youth court on Wednesday.

A third boy, 14, arrested in June, will appear at the city's Crown Court on Friday charged with attempted murder.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

The injured boy is now recovering at home, Hertfordshire Police confirmed.