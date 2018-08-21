St Albans stabbing: Two charged over attack on teenager
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with grievous bodily harm after an attack in St Albans in which a teenager was stabbed.
The 16-year-old victim was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight between two groups in Verulamium Park on 15 June.
The defendants, who were arrested last week, are due at St Albans youth court on Wednesday.
A third boy, 14, arrested in June, will appear at the city's Crown Court on Friday charged with attempted murder.
He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.
The injured boy is now recovering at home, Hertfordshire Police confirmed.