Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man was a passenger in the car which crashed into a barrier

An 18-year-old man died when the car he was a passenger in crashed into a barrier near an M25 slip road.

The man, a backseat passenger, died at the scene of the crash, which took place at about 07:30 BST at junction 18 for Chorleywood, Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and no arrests had been made.

The motorway was closed between junctions 17 and 18 clockwise for about five hours.

Two of the other three passengers in the red Peugeot 3008 were not injured, while the driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the road would have been "very busy" at the time and appealed for witnesses to the crash, including those in three vehicles - a lorry with a light-coloured cab, a lorry with a flatbed on the rear which had been carrying several dark red building bags and a flatbed lorry with a high level rail or cage.