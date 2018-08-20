Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a man in woodland

A 30-year-old man has denied murder after a body was found in woodland.

The body of 28-year-old Philip Barry was found off Bullocks Lane in Hertford on 26 May after police were called that evening.

Terry Fryatt, of Horns Close, Hertford, pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared at St Albans Crown Court via videolink from prison.

Judge Michael Kay QC remanded Mr Fryatt in custody and adjourned the case for a trial on 5 November.