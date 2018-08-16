Image caption The Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway is operated by volunteers

A new interchange on a heritage rail line has opened in Princes Risborough, allowing passengers to take a steam train from Chinnor and then board a 21st century train into London.

The Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway is now the nearest mainline connected heritage railway to London.

The work was funded by a £75,000 government grant, a private benefactor, and donations made over 25 years.

The line last offered a passenger service in August 1957.

Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani said: "We are hugely fortunate to have a thriving heritage rail scene in this country, supported by thousands of volunteers such as those working on the Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway."

The work by volunteers has saved more than £750,000, according to the Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway chairman Danny Woodward.