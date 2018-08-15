Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Florin Ghinea, 43, faces extradition to Romania to face criminal charges

The suspected head of a Romanian organised crime network is facing extradition after he was arrested in Hertfordshire.

Florin Ghinea, 43, listed as one of Europol's most wanted men, was detained as he left a gym in Watford on Tuesday.

Ghinea, nicknamed "Ghenosu", is wanted by the Romanian authorities on human trafficking, conspiracy to murder, blackmail and money laundering charges.

He will appear in court for an extradition hearing on 25 September.

Ghinea was arrested on Tuesday by officers from the National Crime Agency's Armed Operations Unit (NCA) in an operation supported by Hertfordshire Police.

He is accused of orchestrating a trafficking ring which saw Romanian women sent to Ireland, Finland and Dubai for the purposes of sexual exploitation, as well as conspiring to kill a criminal rival.

Ghinea appeared before Westminster magistrates on Wednesday and was remanded in custody while the extradition process continues.