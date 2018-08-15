Image copyright Google Image caption Ronnie Wrighting, 29, died from a single stab wound to the abdomen in Duparc Close, Browns Wood

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man died in a stabbing.

Zachary Lemonnier, 18, of no fixed abode, and a 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of killing Ronnie Wrighting, 29, from the town.

He was stabbed in Duparc Close, Browns Wood, at 22:20 BST on 11 August.

Mr Wrighting left in a taxi before being treated by paramedics in Great Linford. He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after midnight.

A post-mortem examination established the cause of death was a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Both defendants will appear before magistrates in Milton Keynes.

A 14-year-old boy has been released on police bail until 7 September after he was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.