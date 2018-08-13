Image copyright Google Image caption A 29-year-old man died from a single stab wound to the abdomen following an attack in Duparc Close

A second boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died from a single stab wound.

The 29-year-old man died after he was stabbed during a clash with a group in Duparc Close, Milton Keynes, at 22:20 BST on Saturday.

Two males fled on a moped, while the victim left in a taxi before being treated by paramedics in Great Linford.

A 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in police custody.

Paramedics treated the man in Gibbwin, Great Linford, before he was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital where he died shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Thames Valley Police said formal identification of the victim has yet to take place but a post-mortem examination established the cause of death was a single stab wound to the abdomen

Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent said: "We are continuing our investigation and would like to appeal to anyone who has any information about the incident to contact police if you have not already come forward.

"Uniformed patrols are continuing in the area and a cordon remains in place while enquiries continue."