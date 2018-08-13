Image copyright Conor Spraggs Image caption Conor Spraggs was on the final day of his holiday when he died, according to a JustGiving page set up in his memory

Several arrests have been made after a British holidaymaker was killed in Ibiza, local police have confirmed.

The arrests were made after a man, believed to be Conor Spraggs from Stevenage, died on Sunday morning.

Local media reported that 23-year-old Mr Spraggs had been involved in a fight with another group of holidaymakers near the San Antonio seafront.

According to the newspaper Diario de Ibiza, four British people have been arrested in relation to the death.

The number and nationalities of those arrested has not been confirmed by the BBC.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Spraggs on a JustGiving page set up to bring his body home and cover funeral costs.

The page described him as a "gentle soul, with a heart of gold" who was on the final day of his holiday on the Mediterranean island when he died.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "Our staff are providing assistance to the family of a British man who has died in Ibiza and are in touch with the local authorities, who are investigating."