Image caption A consultation on plans to close the walk-in centre received 1,900 responses

A consultation on the possible closure of an "essential" walk-in centre has been halted after an influx of responses.

NHS bosses want to shut the Putnoe Medical Centre in Bedford in May, and were seeking views until Sunday.

But after receiving 1,900 responses within one month, it said it will "reconsider our proposals on the future of urgent care".

The Mayor of Bedford described the situation as a "mess".

Possible changes to the service were announced in July when the Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said a new Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) would open at Bedford Hospital in October.

Alan Streets, from the CCG, said "they have been listening".

He said further work was needed and "we will consider our next steps and then talk again to the public and stakeholders about how they can help us formulate longer term plans".

Image caption The walk-in centre was due to close in May 2019

The elected Mayor of Bedford, Dave Hodgson, said: "What a mess. I hope this means that the NHS commissioners have recognised that they've got this wrong and must maintain the walk-in service."

He said clarification was needed.

A public event, due to be held between 18:45 and 20:45 BST on Monday, has also been cancelled.