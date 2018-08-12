Image copyright Google Image caption The 29-year-old victim was injured in Duparc Close, Milton Keynes

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a clash with a group.

The 29-year-old man died after he was hurt in the clash in Duparc Close, Browns Wood, Milton Keynes, at 22:20 BST on Saturday.

Two males fled the scene on a moped, while the victim left in a taxi before being treated by paramedics seven miles away in Great Linford.

A 14-year-old boy is being questioned by police.

Thames Valley Police was called by ambulance workers treating the man in Gibbwin, Great Linford, before he was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Police have cordoned off Duparc Close and extra officers have been sent to the area.