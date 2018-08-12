Image copyright Google Image caption The clash between two groups of men happened outside Lurke Street Car Park

Police are looking for the driver of a car used to hit two people after a fight.

The victims were struck by the black Mercedes A Class car following a clash between two groups of men outside Lurke Street Car Park, Bedford, at 04:30 BST.

Four people were believed to have been in the car, which was then driven off.

The two men who were hit, aged 23 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of affray. One of them was taken to hospital before being held by police.

Det Con Mandy Durrant, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "Despite it being in the early hours, the area was quite busy at the time and I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police."