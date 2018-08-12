Image copyright Google Image caption A woman in her 60s was killed in the crash on the A5 in Milton Keynes

A classic car passenger has been killed in a crash.

The woman, in her 60s and from Bedfordshire, died when the car crashed with a black Ford Focus on the A5 in Milton Keynes at 08:50 BST on Saturday.

The driver of the classic car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, before he was transferred to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

A man, 28 and from Milton Keynes, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has also been held on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and or drugs.

A man, travelling in the Ford Focus, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash on the northbound carriageway, just before the junction for central Milton Keynes, to come forward.