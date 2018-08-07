Beds, Herts & Bucks

Mobility scooter rider collides with tractor in Royston

  • 7 August 2018
Scene of accident in Royston
Image caption The scooter and tractor were removed from the scene at about 20:15 BST on Monday

The rider of a mobility scooter has been seriously injured after crashing into the back of a tractor.

Police said the scooter went into the tractor "for reasons unknown" on a pedestrian crossing in Royston, at about 13:20 BST on Monday.

The woman, in her 50s, had life-changing injuries, but the tractor driver was unhurt, Hertfordshire Police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.

The crash happened on a crossing near the junction of Priory Lane and Newmarket Road.
Image caption Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites