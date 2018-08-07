Image caption The scooter and tractor were removed from the scene at about 20:15 BST on Monday

The rider of a mobility scooter has been seriously injured after crashing into the back of a tractor.

Police said the scooter went into the tractor "for reasons unknown" on a pedestrian crossing in Royston, at about 13:20 BST on Monday.

The woman, in her 50s, had life-changing injuries, but the tractor driver was unhurt, Hertfordshire Police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.

The crash happened on a crossing near the junction of Priory Lane and Newmarket Road.