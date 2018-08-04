Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Police have appealed for people to continue to contact them if they think they may have spotted William Taylor

Police have made a fresh appeal for information about a missing farmer, who disappeared two months ago.

William Taylor was last seen at his farmhouse in Gosmore, near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, on 3 June.

Officers have searched farmland, hedgerows and copses "inch by inch" around the farm.

Ch Insp Julie Wheatley, from Hertfordshire Police, said "extensive inquiries" were being carried out and his family were "extremely concerned".

Mr Taylor, who turned 70 while missing, reported his Land Rover had been burnt-out in an arson attack days before he vanished.

Detectives still cannot say if the attack is linked to his disappearance.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police and volunteers have searched through waist-length crops during the heatwave

Mr Taylor, known as Bill, has not used his bank accounts and there have been no sightings of the farmer, who lived at Harkness Hall and has grown-up children.

A hundred specialist volunteers from as far away as Dorset have helped search through waist-high crops since 5 July.

Det Insp Mike Keane said: "The search involves an area of around six to seven square miles, so it's a big area.

"It's slow, painstaking work which we are carrying out inch-by-inch."

Officers said they wanted people to continue to contact them with any reports of any sightings or relevant information.

Ch Insp Wheatley said: "In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who might have seen or spoken to William in the months leading up to him going missing.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, could help us understand more about William's lifestyle and wellbeing before he was reported missing, and this could help us to find him."

Mr Taylor was last seen wearing a pale blue shirt, jeans and black wellies, and may have been wearing a navy-blue boiler suit.