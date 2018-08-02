Image copyright @LeaLooDallas Image caption The M25 was closed in both directions at junction 22 for London Colney

A man has admitted causing a public nuisance following a five-and-a-half-hour closure of the M25.

Hertfordshire Police were called at about 16:00 BST on 31 July to reports of concern for the welfare of a man on a bridge over the motorway at junction 22 for London Colney/St Albans.

Dayle Smith, 30, of Bingham Close in Hemel Hempstead, pleaded guilty to the offence at Hatfield Remand Court.

The road was closed in both directions and reopened at 21:30 BST.

'Challenging evening'

The force said Smith was assessed by health professionals before being charged.

During the closure, which caused congestion on both the motorway and surrounding routes, officers on motorbikes filtered through the motorway traffic to check on the well-being of stationary motorists in the heat.

The force said it worked to turn vehicles around and direct them off the M25, but due to the length of the tailbacks it was a slow process.

A force spokesman said it appreciated the situation had been "frustrating" but thanked people for their "patience during a challenging evening".

"Our priority was to get the man safely off the bridge and motorists on their way as soon as possible," a statement said.

Smith was remanded in custody and will appear for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court later this month.