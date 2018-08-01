Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Creams Cafe in Luton was closed while emergency services attended the scene

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after falling from the roof of a shopping centre.

Bedfordshire Police said it was called to reports of a boy in a "serious condition" in George Street, Luton, at about 10:50 BST.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating as the incident happened after police contact.

The East of England Ambulance service said the boy was air lifted to hospital with a "serious head injury".

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: "It is thought that he may have been involved in an incident last night where two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

"A third person made off and officers searched the area but were unable to trace them."