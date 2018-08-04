Image caption Graham Taylor's widow Rita (left) and daughter Joanne (right) attended the official unveiling

A statue of former England manager Graham Taylor has been unveiled at Watford FC's ground.

Taylor, who died aged 72 in January 2017, led Watford FC from the Fourth Division to runners-up in the old First Division in five years.

The statue was commissioned to recognise his "unparalleled achievements as Watford's greatest ever manager", the club said.

It stands outside the Hornets Shop at the club's Vicarage Road ground.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Graham Taylor managed teams including Watford, Aston Villa and Wolves

The bronze statue took award-winning sculptor Douglas Jennings a year to create.

Taylor's family performed the unveiling on Saturday before a friendly match against Italian Serie A side Sampdoria.

Led by his widow Rita, the family has paid regular visits to see the sculpture taking shape - having last year chosen the craftsman to undertake the work.

Taylor's daughter Joanne was among those to give speeches at the unveiling, which scores of fans turned out for.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans posed next to the statue, which shows Taylor warmly smiling

Graham Taylor's managerial career

Taylor led Lincoln City to the old Fourth Division title in 1975-76 before joining Watford

In his first spell as Hornets boss between 1977 and 1987, Taylor took the club from the Fourth Division to the top flight and they finished second to Liverpool in 1983. He also got them to the 1984 FA Cup final

Appointed by Villa in 1987, he led them to promotion into the top tier and took them to second in 1990

He became England boss in 1990 but resigned in 1993 after the team failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup

Taylor returned to club management with a brief stint at Wolves before again taking over at Watford, leading them to two promotions in as many years as he guided them back into English football's top flight

He returned to manage Villa in 2002 but retired a year later