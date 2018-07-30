Image copyright Animal Equality Image caption Footage shows larger pigs in seemingly overcrowded pens

A pig farm has had its certification removed by a farm-approval scheme after allegations of animal cruelty.

Animal Equality's footage shows piglets apparently being killed violently at Rosebury Farm in Bedfordshire.

It has been shared online and was first reported in The Times showing a worker swinging piglets by a back leg and smashing their heads against a wall.

Red Tractor has removed the Eaton Bray-based farm from its scheme. The BBC has approached the farm for comment.

The film which emerged this month also showed dead piglets left on the floor of the shed and larger pigs are shown in seemingly overcrowded pens where they are lying on top of each other.

'Highest standards'

Red Tractor said "a small minority of farmers may breach the rules" and "this behaviour will not be tolerated".

"Those discovered are removed from the scheme as was the case with Rosebury Farm," it said.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has confirmed the footage was filmed at the Bedfordshire farm.

The Times reported the farm's owner has apologised, saying he had worked with pigs for 25 years and their welfare was important to him.

He pledged to give better training to staff.

Red Tractor said when some animals became too ill to treat, farmers were "permitted by law to humanely 'dispatch' such casualty animals" using an internationally-recognised method and after being trained by their vet.

"On occasions a small minority of farmers may breach the rules and by doing so are cheating the system that is designed to re-assure the public," the statement said.

"Red Tractor work to ensure the highest standards are maintained."