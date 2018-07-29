Beds, Herts & Bucks

Man's body recovered from Great Ouse river

  • 29 July 2018
Emergency services in Harrold Image copyright Peter Hickman/Twitter
Image caption Emergency services responded to a call that a swimmer had got into difficulty in Harrold on Friday

The body of a man has been recovered from a Bedfordshire river.

Emergency services were called to reports that a man in his late 20s had got into trouble on Friday afternoon.

A search operation involving specialist dive teams was carried out in an area of the river Great Ouse near School Lane, Harrold.

Bedfordshire Police said on Saturday night that a body had been found, adding that the man's next of kin have been made aware.
Image caption The village green has signs warning of the dangers of bathing in the river

