Man's body recovered from Great Ouse river
- 29 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a man has been recovered from a Bedfordshire river.
Emergency services were called to reports that a man in his late 20s had got into trouble on Friday afternoon.
A search operation involving specialist dive teams was carried out in an area of the river Great Ouse near School Lane, Harrold.
Bedfordshire Police said on Saturday night that a body had been found, adding that the man's next of kin have been made aware.