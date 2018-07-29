Image copyright Peter Hickman/Twitter Image caption Emergency services responded to a call that a swimmer had got into difficulty in Harrold on Friday

The body of a man has been recovered from a Bedfordshire river.

Emergency services were called to reports that a man in his late 20s had got into trouble on Friday afternoon.

A search operation involving specialist dive teams was carried out in an area of the river Great Ouse near School Lane, Harrold.

Bedfordshire Police said on Saturday night that a body had been found, adding that the man's next of kin have been made aware.