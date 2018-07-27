Image copyright Sophie Mallaney Image caption The North American black bears at Woburn Safari Park live on a 13 acre reserve

A safari park has said it is not a "petting zoo" after a family was left "terrified" when a bear attacked its car.

Sophie Mallaney, from Leighton Buzzard, was visiting Woburn Safari park in Bedfordshire on Monday when a 6ft (1.82m) black bear climbed on the bonnet and began chewing at the car.

Ms Mallaney said no help came from wardens after they beeped their horn.

But the park said: "No horns were heard."

Image copyright Sophie Mallaney Image caption The car Sophie Mallaney was in suffered "minor damage" and the family is paying for the repairs she said

Ms Mallaney told the BBC that as her family drove through the park, the bear came towards them and started biting around the windscreen.

She said they started beeping their horn when he climbed on to the bonnet.

"We were unhappy that no one came to help," said Ms Mallaney, who added that visitors are told to blow their horn if they are in danger.

"We did, and no one came."

A spokesman for the park said the deputy head of the carnivore section was on patrol at the time, but that nothing was heard.

"He would have attended," the spokesman said.

Image copyright Sophie Mallaney Image caption Woburn has 10 bears, four males and six females in the park and they live outside 365 days a year

Ms Mallaney said the bear eventually left her family's car and approached another vehicle.

A park spokesman apologised for the bear "worrying the family" and said the incident had been investigated.

"We would like to issue a reminder to visitors that we are a 'Safari Park' as opposed to a petting zoo," he added.

Image copyright Sophie Mallaney Image caption The park said black bears are opportunistic eaters and most of their diet consists of grasses, roots, berries, insects and fish

He said that during "Road Safari' experiences" the animals can come close to vehicles, so a strict safety policy is in place, which guests are instructed to follow.

The park has offered Ms Mallaney's family a VIP meet and greet at the park, but she said: "I don't think we will be going back to the safari park anytime soon."