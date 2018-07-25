Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Farm Close in the county town in the early hours of the morning

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death.

The victim, from London, died at the scene at an address in Farm Close, Hertford, at 02:04 BST on Monday after Hertfordshire Police was called to reports of a disturbance.

A 22-year-old man from Hertford was arrested on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man from the town, detained earlier on suspicion of murder, has been bailed by police.

Hertfordshire Police said it was "continuing to work hard to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this man's death".