Emergency services were called to Farm Close in the county town in the early hours of the morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old was stabbed to death.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Farm Close, Hertford, at 02:04 BST.

Officers and paramedics attended and found the man had "several stab wounds" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man from Hertford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in Hertfordshire Police custody.

A force spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death."

The force has asked for anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers.