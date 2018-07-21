Image copyright Google Image caption The would-be thieves pumped gas into the machine to cause an explosion

Raiders fled empty-handed after blowing up a cash machine at a bank.

Two masked-men pumped gas into the machine at Barclays Bank in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire at about 03:20 BST.

They set it alight and caused an explosion damaging the machine and bank interior. However, the would-be thieves fled empty-handed.

Police have asked for any witnesses who saw what happened at about 03:20 to contact them.