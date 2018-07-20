Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption The ducks have been getting in a flap as their ponds dry up

Police in Buckinghamshire have filled two paddling pools for ducks after the hot weather made their ponds dry up.

Pictures shared on social media also show a number of plastic tubs filled with water for the birds near Walton Road in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police said on Twitter their officers had gone on "duck patrol" to fill the pools, and used the hashtag #savetheducks.

"Good on the Old Bill" one user wrote on the force's Facebook page.

The ponds have been left very shallow following prolonged hot weather and local residents had contacted emergency services to "top them up".

Aylesbury Town councillor Richard Lloyd said police who are based at a station near the ponds were "just nice like that round these parts".

